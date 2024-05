Big felicidades to Edwin Santos, a senior and the student body president at American University, who was just named a Truman scholar!

Congress established the Truman Scholarship in 1975 for students who "exemplify leadership, academic achievement and a commitment to public safety," according to AU.

The award comes with $30,000 in graduate school funding.

Edwin plans on going to law school.

Congrats, and keep killing it!

