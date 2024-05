Here are my key takeaways from several major earnings reports:

๐Ÿƒโ€โ™€๏ธPlanet Fitness: The chain lowered its outlook for 2024 after a disappointing start to the year and said it's raising its base monthly membership fee for newcomers from $10 to $15.

๐Ÿ‘œ Tapestry: The owner of Coach and Kate Spade reported a 1.8% revenue decline, putting additional pressure on the luxury goods company to complete its proposed acquisition of Capri Holdings โ€” a deal the FTC is trying to block.

๐Ÿ“บ Warner Bros. Discovery: As NBA rights negotiations continue, the company is "hopeful that we'll be able to reach an agreement that makes sense for both sides," CEO David Zaslav said.