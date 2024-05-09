Jim VandeHei's "Just the Good Stuff" hits NYT bestseller list

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei's "Just the Good Stuff" — his learnings for thriving at work, whether you're a new grad or a CEO — hit the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists.
- Below are two new ways you can join VandeHei's fun, empowering conversation about winning at life, work and health.
1. Register here for a LinkedIn Live event with Jim and Tory Burch, an inspiring, influential entrepreneur who built one of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world.
- They'll discuss the rising power of women in the workplace, starting and growing a business, fostering organizational culture and leading younger generations.
- They'll talk Thursday, May 16, at 2:30pm ET. Join us.
2. This was a blast: Katie Couric visited Axios headquarters in her hometown of Arlington, Va., for a raucous podcast conversation with VandeHei and Mike Allen.
- Couric — who created her own thriving media company, Katie Couric Media, after becoming one of the best-known personalities in the history of TV — drilled VandeHei and Allen on their life hacks and crazy schedules.
- "I often turn to Jim and Mike to understand some of the big, thorny issues we're grappling with these days," she says in her intro.
🎧 Listen here for Katie's "Next Question" ... on Apple ... on iHeart ... or wherever you get your podcasts.