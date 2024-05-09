How PR agencies play during a crisis

Data: Memo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Agency partners are being tapped less for developing a crisis plan and more for executing the response, per Memo's crisis index report.

By the numbers: In 2023, 76% of agencies were being brought in as a crisis started and in the response planning period, compared to 64% this year.

Meanwhile, 36% were brought in simply to execute a strategy — up from 24% in 2023.

Zoom in: When agencies are brought in to advise on a crisis, a majority say they are most effective at developing and executing a media strategy. However, in-house pros say that's where their agency is the least effective.

Compiling research, reporting metrics and advising on a plan is where agencies are most supportive, per the report.

Yes, but: AI-powered tools now allow for in-house folks to quickly conduct research, monitor coverage and compile status reports.

This means outside communications consultants could have to do more to help clients see beyond the crisis and play the long game.

What they're saying: "When it comes to crisis response, there's a lot of tactical sophistication and strategic ignorance," says Miller.

"Fancy tools that gather sentiment analysis or social listening might help you get from A to B, but the greatest value [we] can provide is helping clients play chess and better understand how move A will impact move D or E. Sometimes we're trying to be so tactically sophisticated that we lose sight of the impact on the long term."

The bottom line: AI tools should enable all communicators to quickly capture and monitor data — meaning agencies should level up their strategic counsel and lean on institutional knowledge.

Go deeper