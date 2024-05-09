Sunday is Mother's Day, a day to celebrate moms and also grandmas — or grams, nans and abuelas. The big picture: While "Grandma" still reigns supreme in many families, other names are becoming more mainstream, according to a BabyCenter poll conducted for Axios.

What they're saying: "The most common nicknames for grandmas include Nana, Gram, Mimi and Gigi. … Nicknames that are simpler for young children to articulate endure the test of time," says Rebekah Wahlberg, baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter.

Data: Data: BabyCenter/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

How are they getting these names? Often, they're picking them.

Nearly 3 in 4 parents with a baby 6 months old or younger say the grandparents in their child's life chose their nicknames, according to Everyday Health Group research, Wahlberg tells Axios.

Many Axios readers can relate. They shared several examples of adults picking new names:

When my granddaughter was lying in her mom's arms at two months, I walked in to hear my daughter proclaim, "Here comes danger." Now, my granddaughter calls me Danger. — Caroline John in Atlanta

My grandmother Ida's nickname came to be because she didn't like the name Ida, so [she] went by Andy, and she didn't want to go by Grandma, so we called her Grandy! — Laurie Mikitka in Fort Worth, Texas

I balked at being asked whether I wanted to be known as Granny when my stepdaughter was pregnant. I was in my early 40s and that didn't fit well. I exclaimed, "Grandrea!" — Andrea Malmberg in Union, Oregon

I named myself because I didn't want to be Granny or Grandma. My name is Gogo [because] I am constantly on the move and very active. — Cindy Eichenholz in Dallas

And many grandkids come up with the unique names themselves:

Although my "quintessential Victorian" mother-in-law requested she be called Grandmother, my son had another idea: Babu. Finally, everyone, including her, relented. — Jennifer Murphy in Great Falls, Virginia

After my mom — who loved to sing "Itsy Bitsy Spider" — impressed my kids by holding a real tarantula, my children lovingly and admiringly called my mom Tranchie. May we all live up to my mom and her larger-than-life sense of adventure! — Stacie Johnson in Colorado Springs

Other names assigned by grandchildren: Boba, Bopie, Grambi, Grando, Gopa, Hona and I-E.

Zoom out: "Families are really looking for ways that they can pass on culture, and sometimes that's woven into the names that we give the grandmother," says Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents.

"In Latin American, we use 'abuelita' or 'ita' for short," she says.

Bastidas has a colleague with Cantonese family who has a "Mawmaw," and has Filipino friends who use the name "Lola."

Grandma names can also be traditional — the same names could be used in your family for generations — or based on where someone lives. For example, Bastida knows someone whose mom is a "Mom-Mom," a nickname that's "a thing in Southern New Jersey."

And here are reader examples of cultural names, which make up just a slice of the many ways people all over the country — and beyond— address their grandparents.

Omi was my dad's grandmother in Germany. Now, I'm a grandmother myself, and my three beautiful grandchildren call me Omi. — Monja Mestlin in Riverside, California

Our daughter's moniker for her maternal grandmother is Abi, short for Abuela. — Nikki Guerra-Klein in Washington, D.C.

The Yiddish word for grandmother is Bubbie, so my mother, Bobbie, went by Bubbie Bobbie. — Shraga Simmons in Jerusalem

"Mormor" and "Farmor," the Danish and Swedish words for grandmother — depending on if it's the mother's mother or father's mother — are used in several Axios readers' families.

The bottom line: Grandmothers today "want to be a vibrant part" of their grandkids' lives, "so they're going with names that are less stuffy and more creative," Bastidas says.