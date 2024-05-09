🎬 Gollum is back

This is precious.

State of play: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed today that the company "is now in the early stages of script development" of new "Lord of the Rings" movies for the big screen beginning in 2026.

Gollum actor Andy Serkis will reprise his role and also direct the first film, tentatively dubbed "Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Zoom in: The films "will explore storylines yet to be told," while LOTR's original director and writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens "are producing and will be involved every step of the way," Zaslav said.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: The original Gollum animation was excellent — and that was two decades ago, so I'm excited to see what they can do now.