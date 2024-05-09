Fei-Fei Li is widely known as the godmother of AI, thanks to her groundbreaking research in the field. You can draw a straight line from her early work to the generative AI of today. Now, she's at the forefront of what comes next, which includes bringing together generative AI and robotics for use across industries. Niala visited Dr. Li's lab at Stanford last week and spoke with her about the very latest applications of AI, and what's at stake in their development.

Guests: Dr. Fei-Fei Li, professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University and co-director of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute; Ryan Heath, Axios global tech correspondent and co-author of Axios AI+

Credits: 1 big thing is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, and Jay Cowit. Music is composed by Alex Sugiura and Jay Cowit. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can send questions, comments and story ideas as a text or voice memo to Niala at 202-918-4893.