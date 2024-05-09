Charted: Fun and games

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Growth at Roblox isn't the same these days as it was during the pandemic.

Context: The virtual gaming platform enjoyed a massive upswing when people indulged in video games while staying home.

Today, Roblox shares plunged 22% after CEO David Baszucki reported "less growth in Q1 than we expected" and released a disappointing forecast.

The company projected Q2 bookings of $870 million–$900 million, short of the $902 million that analysts anticipated, according to Bloomberg.

Yes, but: The company is still growing its user base and sales.