Blowback letdown

Republican leaders are pivoting to resetting expectations among their more loyal members now that they've survived the first Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ouster attempt.
Why it matters: There's massive pressure to punish Greene (R-Ga.) and the 10 other Republicans who voted to advance a Johnson ouster, including on-record suggestions they lose committee seats.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there are some changes on a couple of committees after watching that motion to table vote," Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) told Politico.
Ditto for changing the motion to vacate, which would protect Johnson from future attempts.
"There is an extremely high level of interest," Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) told Politico.
Reality check: "It's hard to have repercussions when you have a small majority," a senior Republican told Axios.
Johnson has publicly expressed interest in future rule changes but acknowledged the difficulty of doing it midstream.
"I don't think Johnson wants to escalate it in that way," Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told Axios. "I think the best thing is just don't even bother talking about it. Stop giving [Greene] the purpose that she wants."