Blowback letdown

Republican leaders are pivoting to resetting expectations among their more loyal members now that they've survived the first Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ouster attempt.

Why it matters: There's massive pressure to punish Greene (R-Ga.) and the 10 other Republicans who voted to advance a Johnson ouster, including on-record suggestions they lose committee seats.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there are some changes on a couple of committees after watching that motion to table vote," Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) told Politico.

Ditto for changing the motion to vacate, which would protect Johnson from future attempts.

"There is an extremely high level of interest," Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) told Politico.

Reality check: "It's hard to have repercussions when you have a small majority," a senior Republican told Axios.