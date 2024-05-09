Beefing up salads

Driving the news: Caramelized garlic steak is coming to Sweetgreen menus nationwide this week.
It's the chain's first red meat offering, Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen co-founder and chief concept officer, tells Axios.
Steak became a dinnertime favorite at test locations in Boston, making up nearly a fifth of nighttime orders, Jammet says.
What's next: The fast-casual restaurant segment continues to be a "bright spot" that's expected to keep growing, says Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association.
Riehle expects fast-casual chains to "step up their menu offerings in tandem with this return to office in certain metropolitan areas."