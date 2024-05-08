🗳️ Swing state voters on the crypto biz

An online survey commissioned by Digital Currency Group and conducted by the Harris Poll found that a slice of registered voters in swing states think crypto is important.

Behind the scenes: Some 40% of the 1,201 survey respondents in Michigan, Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona said they wish political candidates talked more about digital currency.

Zoom in: Nearly half, or 48%, said they do not trust candidates who interfere with crypto.

30% said they would be more likely to support a crypto-friendly candidate.

A majority, or 74%, said they never owned crypto.

Almost half of those who say they owned crypto said they profited.

The big picture: Folks who were surveyed more generally agreed that the current financial system was not designed to benefit the many, or 76%.

79% said it lacks transparency.

63% said it set up younger generations to fail.

69% of surveyed folks said they had a somewhat negative to very negative view of crypto.

Fun fact: Respondents in Ohio had more negative feelings toward crypto than other surveyed states.