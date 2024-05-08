Exclusive: An initiative to bolster foundation support for climate groups led by people of color is showing fresh progress — and expanding. Why it matters: Communities with large populations of Black and Indigenous people of color (BIPOC) are often harder hit by global warming.

Yet BIPOC-led groups have historically received a very small share of climate philanthropy, despite frontline knowledge of problems and solutions.

Driving the news: The Climate Funders Justice Pledge on Wednesday will announce it has mobilized $135 million in commitments for BIPOC-led groups since it began working on foundation agreements in 2021.

They're also out with new data on specific work from grantmakers. For instance, the big William and Flora Hewlett Foundation provided 9% of its climate funding to these groups in 2021-2022, up from 4% in 2019-2020.

And the Grantham Foundation just agreed to boost transparency around its climate finance.

Catch up quick: The CFJP — a project of the Donors of Color Network (DOCN) — urges foundations to commit at least 30% of their climate funding to BIPOC-led groups within two years.

They also secure transparency pledges from funders, whether or not they've committed to 30%.

A suite of major donors have hit or exceeded the 30% milestone, or are making progress.

That's boosting resources for groups such as the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice.

The big picture: "We are seeing philanthropy be more intentional about reaching out to groups that might not have historically been within their fold. And that itself is a radical shift," said Abdul Dosunmu, who advises CFJP and DOCN

But more is needed as the CFJP tracks follow-through and seeks pledges from more philanthropies, he tells Axios.

Wednesday also brings a new effort to assess the wider universe of public and private funding shifts toward groups led by people of color.

The HBCU Green Fund is launching a research fellowship in collaboration with the DOCN. The goal: more granular data and accountability.

This project will also help create a "pipeline" of HBCU talent working on these topics, Dosunmu said.

The bottom line: "We're not interested in creating only a moment. We want to create a movement."