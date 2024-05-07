The DAF dilemma

Collectively, DAFs boast assets of more than $200 billion and make more than $50 billion per year in grants. That's a lot of money to be sitting in a legal and conceptual gray area. Why it matters: If DAFs aren't considered legitimate charities in their own right, then donors couldn't get the all-important upfront tax deduction for donating to them.

The big picture: DAFs skate a very fine line. With all other charities, for instance, you can't change your mind after giving them money, and ask for it to go somewhere else entirely. By contrast, it's very common to see money move from one DAF to another.

How it works: DAFs are a way of bunching gifts of money or appreciated stock so that a large tax deduction can be taken upfront, long before any decision is made as to when to give that money to charity or who it should go to.

Between the lines: There are two main ways of thinking about what DAFs are.

The bottom-up view of a DAF — the one you'll see in the way that DAFs communicate to the public — is that it's a group of individual accounts held at a firm like Fidelity or Vanguard, into which donors can contribute and from which they can make donations. The top-down view of a DAF — the way it's structured for legal and IRS purposes — is that it's a single charity. The individuals with accounts can recommend donations, but the DAF itself is the entity responsible for giving away the money.

Zoom out: The tensions between the practical and legal views of DAFs can be seen across the news.

Fidelity Charitable last month stopped allowing its clients to make donations to UNRWA, the main UN agency providing aid to Gaza. In identical statements to Rolling Stone and to Axios, Fidelity Charitable refused to say why (or even admit that) it had made the change. After Axios' inquiry, however, UNRWA reappeared on Fidelity's list of eligible nonprofits.

last month stopped allowing its clients to make donations to UNRWA, the main UN agency providing aid to Gaza. In identical statements to Rolling Stone and to Axios, Fidelity Charitable refused to say why (or even admit that) it had made the change. After Axios' inquiry, however, UNRWA reappeared on Fidelity's list of eligible nonprofits. The Tides Foundation is a clearinghouse for donations to and from progressive funders. Because it has funded causes affiliated with the pro-Palestinian protests, some reports claim that any and all of its funders can therefore be considered to be donors to the protests, even if they never directed any of their own funds to those causes.

The bottom line: Technically speaking, it's arguably true to say that anybody with an account at Fidelity Charitable is a funder of America First Legal, which received more than $5 million from the DAF in 2022. Similarly, Goldman Sachs is responsible for all donations made from its DAFs.