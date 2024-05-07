Vibe at Milken: Shiny happy people set for more wealth

I spent yesterday among the masters of the universe at the annual Milken Global Conference in Los Angeles, and walked away with one overriding thought: Most everyone was quite satisfied with the current state of affairs. The big picture: Yes, there were mentions of Israel/Gaza, Ukraine/Russia, climate change, national debt, and the growing toxicity of domestic politics. But most of it was said to me as a perfunctory aside — almost as if it was done more for the sake of being polite than of being real.

Or sometimes even as opportunistic. Such as bankers talking about how dealflow is getting pulled forward because the M&A market may grind to a halt ahead of the presidential election and any potential chaos that follows.

State of play: These are the people who have internalized the economic data that the Biden administration keeps trying to highlight, without being stung much by inflation.

Plus constant mentions of AI as the next great profit multiplier.

Zoom in: There was virtually no consternation over the lack of rate cuts so far in 2024.

Not even from private equity bigs, who had been so excited about them going into the year.

Now, they seem content with how high rates create buying opportunities, despite high equity prices, and what they mean for affiliated private credit businesses.

Behind the scenes: Sure, some of this was people talking their book to a reporter.

For example, several buyout pros acknowledged fundraising challenges, as limited partners have grown tired of low distributions (in addition to other challenges, like foreign exchange rates).

But those mentions were almost always as everyone else's problem, because their DPI was deep in the black.

There weren't even any outside protests, which conference organizers seem to have expected given introduction of metal detectors and other new security measures.

The bottom line: Positivity was palpable. Not just because most everyone there is fabulously wealthy, but because they sincerely expect to get even richer in the year ahead.