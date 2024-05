Equinox wants to make you the next Methuselah.

State of play: The fitness studio is partnering with Function Health to provide personalized longevity training and biological consulting to wealthy clients.

The ballpark cost: "about $40,000 or more for the year," CNBC reported.

Zoom in: Features include: "advanced lab tests" and a "customized, performance-driven program" to help you maximize your life span.

On its website, Function Health says its mission is to "empower you to live 100 healthy years."

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: The challenge here is you can't live 100 healthy years if you run of out of money first.