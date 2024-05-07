Skip to main content
33 mins ago - Economy

Culture hash: Popularity party

headshot
Illustration of a rainbow colored disco ball.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

What's old is new again.

The big picture: The blockchain world loves to game the fame of its best known proponents.

The latest: Fantasy Top is a new NFT game running on the Blast blockchain (which is associated with Blur, a top-performing NFT marketplace).

Flashback: We've seen this before — several times.

  • In 2018, there was Crypto All Stars. This NFT game had an innovative feature: what was called the snatch mechanic. Anyone could take anyone else's NFT if they were willing to pay more for it than the last person paid.
  • In 2019, there was TCR Party. This one was more an experiment than a real money maker, but it used tokens for crypto users to curate a list of the smartest people in the industry.
  • In 2021, there was BitClout, which created tokens representing noteworthy folks, so investors could kind of own shares in them.
  • In 2023, we got Friend.Tech on Base, which was similar to BitClout in many ways and remains a going concern.

If these sound like popularity contests, that's because they are.

💭 Our thought bubble: Imagine when some enterprising geek ports one of these games to an American high school.

  • That day is coming.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Crypto in your inbox.

Read the full edition