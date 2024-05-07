Culture hash: Popularity party

The people the cards represent get a cut of trades of their cards.
Flashback: We've seen this before — several times.
In 2018, there was Crypto All Stars. This NFT game had an innovative feature: what was called the snatch mechanic. Anyone could take anyone else's NFT if they were willing to pay more for it than the last person paid.
In 2019, there was TCR Party. This one was more an experiment than a real money maker, but it used tokens for crypto users to curate a list of the smartest people in the industry.
In 2021, there was BitClout, which created tokens representing noteworthy folks, so investors could kind of own shares in them.