Axios Event: Jeffrey Katzenberg says Biden, Trump will head off in presidential debate this year

LOS ANGELES – Key advisor to President Biden's reelection campaign and WndrCo founding partner Jeffrey Katzenberg says there will "100%" be a presidential debate this year.
Why it matters: President Biden's campaign has declined to formally commit to join the presidential debates.
- However, on Apr. 24, when asked if he would debate Trump, Biden said, "I am – somewhere. I don't know when, I'm happy to debate him." This was the first somewhat decisive indication that Biden would participate in the debates.
Catch up quick: Last year, Former President Trump asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to move up the scheduled debates.
- Trump made this same request in 2020, but ended up not participating in 1 out 3 presidential debates.
- Most recently, he skipped all the Republican presidential debates for the 2024 election.
- The presidential debates will take place Sept. 16, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9. The vice presidential debate is set to take place on Sept. 25.
Axios business editor Dan Primack interviewed Katzenberg at Axios' first BFD Talks reception.
- This event was in partnership with Wheelhouse and sponsored by West Monroe.
Flashback: Katzenberg also recalled meeting a young Trump roughly 50 years ago, who was with his father at the time, and said he was a "colossal a**hole."
Separately, the former Hollywood media mogul also discussed the Paramount Global and Skydance merger that expired last Friday and said it would have been a "great win" for Paramount and the film industry.
- When it comes to Sony and Apollo's $26 billion cash offer, Katzenberg says there may be a private equity issue since Sony wouldn't be allowed to hold an FCC license for CBS because it's foreign.
AI has been a major point of contention within the film industry, but Katzenberg thinks the new technology is going to have a positive impact.
- "Generative AI is going to be the most empowering and powerful set of tools ever put in the hands of filmmakers by a factor," says Katzenberg.
- But, he thinks it'll be another 10 years before AI really interrupts the industry.
