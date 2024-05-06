Exclusive: Tech heavyweight launches philanthropy firm

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tom Kalil is launching an organization to help philanthropists support science, technology and innovation, according to an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Many innovators lack the resources to move forward with their moonshot ideas.

According to one 2018 study, high net worth households gave just 1.2% of their assets on average.

Driving the news: The nonprofit advisory firm, called Renaissance Philanthropy and launching Monday, will connect high net worth individuals and foundations with technologists, scientists and innovators.

Schmidt Future's Eric and Wendy Schmidt gave the organization an initial donation.

Catch up fast: Kalil formerly worked as Schmidt Futures' chief innovation officer and held science-related positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

Eric Schmidt said Kalil and he have worked on accelerating innovation in synthetic biology, neurotechnology and drug discovery.

What they're saying: Kalil told Axios he's particularly excited about AI, large datasets, simulation, and self-driving labs coming together to accelerate scientific discovery.