Microsoft's big new removal deal — with caveats in tow

Microsoft and Stockholm Exergi this morning announced a deal that would potentially see the Swedish firm provide 3.3 million tons worth of carbon removal over 10 years starting in 2028.
Why it matters: The companies claimed it "represents the world's largest permanent removals deal to date."
State of play: Removal certificates would be generated via Stockholm Exergi's planned bio-energy with carbon capture and storage plant in Sweden.
Yes, but: Stockholm Exergi has not made a final investment decision.
The bottom line: It's a potentially big deal.
