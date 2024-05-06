A common liver disease with an unfortunate name gets a rebrand

A common liver condition — non-alcoholic fatty liver disease — is in the midst of a rebrand.
Why it matters: The name of the condition, which affects 1 in 4 U.S. adults, was officially changed by several medical societies in the last year, and is part of a broader effort to eliminate stigmatizing language from medicine.
Experts say the name was changed to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD, to more accurately reflect the science of the condition as a metabolic disorder.
Notably, it's missing potentially jarring terms no patient wants to hear: "fatty" and "alcoholic."
State of play: The change is happening slowly, with government and health system websites — and doctors — still commonly referencing fatty liver disease.
"It will take some time," a spokesperson for the American Liver Foundation told Axios. She said the organization itself is easing into use of the new name to reduce confusion.
MASLD is a chronic liver disease caused by a buildup of fat in the liver and can lead to inflammation and liver damage.
Between the lines: The shift was recently pointed out to me by Don Chalfin, who works in medical affairs for Siemens Healthineers, after I wrote about the changing language around obesity.
"It's bad enough being a patient. You shouldn't have to be ashamed for it," Chalfin said.
Chalfin, who is also an ICU doctor, is speaking from firsthand experience after unexpectedly being diagnosed with liver disease so advanced he needed a transplant. Something as simple as a name can be a barrier to someone deciding to get screened, he said.
"It's like anything else: The earlier you can detect it, the less likely it is to progress and the more likely it is we can do something," he said.