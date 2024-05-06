A common liver disease with an unfortunate name gets a rebrand

A common liver condition — non-alcoholic fatty liver disease — is in the midst of a rebrand. Why it matters: The name of the condition, which affects 1 in 4 U.S. adults, was officially changed by several medical societies in the last year, and is part of a broader effort to eliminate stigmatizing language from medicine.

Experts say the name was changed to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD, to more accurately reflect the science of the condition as a metabolic disorder.

Notably, it's missing potentially jarring terms no patient wants to hear: "fatty" and "alcoholic."

State of play: The change is happening slowly, with government and health system websites — and doctors — still commonly referencing fatty liver disease.

"It will take some time," a spokesperson for the American Liver Foundation told Axios. She said the organization itself is easing into use of the new name to reduce confusion.

MASLD is a chronic liver disease caused by a buildup of fat in the liver and can lead to inflammation and liver damage.

Between the lines: The shift was recently pointed out to me by Don Chalfin, who works in medical affairs for Siemens Healthineers, after I wrote about the changing language around obesity.