🚩 Culture hash: Don't take their word for it

At this point, when a founder dismisses concerns about their project with the lingo "FUD" (fear, uncertainty and doubt), that's a bad sign, not a good sign.
Between the lines: ZKasino, a purported gambling platform, had moved $33 million of users' funds onto Lido, a staking service, with a long lockup.
It had its own blockchain, and it asked users to bridge cryptocurrency from Ethereum to its chain to earn staking rewards in its native token ZKAS.
Flashback: Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT had warned potential backers about red flags in the project in December.
The bottom line: If a commentator or news organization with no financial interest in a project raises concerns about something, it probably makes sense to at least hear them out.
