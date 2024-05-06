🚪Charted: ETF flows

Data: hildobby's Dune; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Bitcoin ETFs hit the skids last month as the price of the world's largest digital asset did the herky-jerky.

What's happening: Flows turned negative — last week, the group saw $899 million of outflows, according to Hildebert Moulié's Dune dashboard.

Of note: There is a gray, er, silver lining in that cloud.

Grayscale Investments' GBTC recently broke its streak of outflows.

It remains the largest bitcoin ETF with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) closing in, but still second to GBTC in terms of assets under management.

💭 Crystal's thought bubble: It's not the beginning of the end, though some seem to think that a seasonal investment maxim — sell in May and go away — is in play.