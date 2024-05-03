Telegram-linked TON investment driven by favorable regulatory climate

The fact that Telegram is based in Dubai has made a cryptocurrency linked to the mega-messaging app attractive to the original hedge fund for blockchain investment.
Between the lines: Pantera Capital yesterday announced it was backing the TON network, done through an eight-figure investment entirely in TON tokens, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"Telegram is the only major [messenger] platform that is free of regulatory hurdles to incorporate Web3 for an open blockchain network," Pantera wrote on its blog, specifically noting such hurdles in the U.S.
Context: The technology behind toncoin (TON) originated within Telegram HQ, and Pavel Durov's company has integrated the cryptocurrency borne of that tech since.
Telegram says it is pushing a billion users, and toncoin's top wallet reports having monthly active users in the millions.