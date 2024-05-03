Skip to main content
1 hour ago -
Business
🌱 Nonprofit and government moves
Eleanor Hawkins
BCW alum
Jennifer Drogus
joins
Consumer Technology Association
as vice president, global event communications.
American Beverage
named American Gaming Association alum
Cait DeBaun
vice president, public affairs.
Twitter and WeWork alum
Catherine Hill
joins
PhRMA
as deputy vice president of media relations.
Jenna MacPherson
joined
National Committee for Quality Assurance
as assistant vice president, strategic communications.
Gordon Gray
joins
Pinpoint Policy Institute
as executive director.
Haydé Adams
joins
Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
as director, media and editorial services.
Jessica Gail
is senior director, media and communications at
American Trucking Associations.
