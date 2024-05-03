Skip to main content
🌱 Nonprofit and government moves

  • BCW alum Jennifer Drogus joins Consumer Technology Association as vice president, global event communications.
  • American Beverage named American Gaming Association alum Cait DeBaun vice president, public affairs.
  • Twitter and WeWork alum Catherine Hill joins PhRMA as deputy vice president of media relations.
  • Jenna MacPherson joined National Committee for Quality Assurance as assistant vice president, strategic communications.
  • Gordon Gray joins Pinpoint Policy Institute as executive director.
  • Haydé Adams joins Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation as director, media and editorial services.
  • Jessica Gail is senior director, media and communications at American Trucking Associations.
