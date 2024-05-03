Axios Finish Line: Just the generous stuff

Share on email (opens in new window)

Courtesy of Anatolii Tarasiuk Anatolii Tarasiuk — the Ukrainian abstract artist we told you about last year, who learned he had cancer as he was fleeing the war — has been undergoing chemotherapy in North Carolina. A recent scan showed cancer in his liver. Anatolii will have another major surgery in two weeks. He and his wife have three small children. Why it matters: Tarasiuk is a wonderfully creative man and artist — and is still painting to support his family and cover medical bills.

Anatolii recently painted this oil-on-linen-canvas piece for us, "Light in the Darkness."

Courtesy of Anatolii Tarasiuk

It's based on this photo that I took in South Florida.

Photo: Jim VandeHei

If the spirit moves you, click here to see (and buy) Anatolii's work.