📣 Firm moves

Dentons Global Advisors promoted Andrés García to partner, Latin American and Caribbean practice; Adam Davidson to partner, complex communications; and Jan Kamphuisen to partner, Middle East and Northern Africa practice.
Sara Gurkinjoined DKC as vice president, consumer and lifestyle.
Whiteboard Advisors promoted Jenna Talbot to chief communications officer; Thomas Rodgers to senior vice president and head of K-12 communications; and Ted Eismeier to senior vice president and head of postsecondary communications.