1 hour ago -
Business
💼 Corporate moves
Eleanor Hawkins
Sony Pictures
promoted
Tahra Grant
to chief communications officer.
Kenvue
named Mondelēz International alum
Russell Dyer
as chief corporate affairs officer.
Generate:Biomedicines
named
Kimberly White
as
chief corporate affairs officer.
Cityblock Health
promoted
Catherine Anderson
to chief communications officer.
Business Insider
named
Ari Isaacman D'Angelo
as chief communications officer.
Jessica Casano-Antonellis
will lead communications for the yet to be named sports streaming venture from Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery.
SiriusXM
promoted
Maggie Mitchell
to head of communications.
GE HealthCare
appointed
Rana Strellis
as chief marketing and communications officer.
Kate Humphreys
was promoted to chief communications officer at
Banijay.
Jessica Kleiman
joins
Lennar
as senior vice president, communications.
ControlUp
named
Becca Chambers
as
chief communications officer.
BlackRock alum
Alex Craddock
joins
Citi
as chief marketing and content officer.
Sphera
named
Lisa Agona
as chief marketing officer.
Susan Ganeshan
joins
Emplifi
as chief marketing officer.
Kroll
named
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
as chief marketing and communications officer.
Brian Finnerty
is chief marketing officer at
D2L.
Edelman alum
Katie Stratakis
joined
Samsung
as head of corporate communications.
IFS
named former CNN anchor
Bianca Nobilo
as head of external affairs.
Edelman alum
Sarah Haeger
joins
Siemens Healthineers
as head of corporate communications, ultrasound.
Cory Pforzheimer
joins
Intel
as global head of technology communications.
Pete Pedersen
has joined
Contentful
as head of global communications.
Tinder
named Daily Harvest alum
CJ Frogozo
as
global head of social impact.
Kellyn Blossom
joins
Electra
as head of communications and policy.
Google and POLITICO alum
Bennett Richardson
joins
Semafor
as general manager and global head of public affairs
Meta alum
Sydney Paul
joins
Andreessen Horowitz
as government affairs partner.
JPMorgan Chase and Block alum
Jason Rosenberg
joins
Wells Fargo
as head of public affairs.
Sarah Cain
joins
VantageScore
as senior vice president, communications.
Washington Post alum
Perrin Lawrence
joins
Axios
as vice president, marketing and growth.
Meta alum
Matt Kaplan
joined
Endeavor
as vice president, government relations.
Morning Consult alum
Joanna Piacenza
joins
Gravity Research
as vice president, thought leadership.
Memo
has promoted
Katrina Dene
to vice president, communications.
Cynthia Matar
joined
Tusk Venture Partners
as vice president, communications.
Bleacher Report alum
Brian Reinert
joins
FloSports
as vice president, corporate communications.
Rock Health
promoted
Claire Egan Doyle
to vice president, marketing and communications.
Cato Networks
named
Eddy Rivera
head of public relations, Americas.
Jason Tomassini
joins
Axios HQ
as head of services.
SoFi alum
Ricardo Quinto
joins
Clear
as senior director, public affairs and communications.
Ken Monahan
is senior director, U.S. government relations at
Thermo Fisher.
Longtime Meta alum
Carrig Balderston
joined
Pinterest
as director, external executive communications.
Nora Chan
joins
Robinhood
as director of communications.
Coinbase
added
Jenna Valle-Riestra
to its corporate communications team.
Gabriella Lourie
joined
Headway
as director of corporate communications and PR.
Connor Penegar
joined
Hemmings
as director of media relations.
Citrin Cooperman
named
Dan Ginsburg
principal, corporate communications lead.
Jamie Line
is director, external communications at
Hertz
.
Gia DeHart
is director, U.S. government communications, for
Maxar Intelligence.
Ursa Major
named Cisco and AWS alum
Jason Kello
as director of marketing and strategic communications.
Evan Graner
joins
ServiceNow
as global employee communications director.
Marissa Coughlin
joins
T-Mobile
as senior communications manager for Metro by T-Mobile.
Samantha Miller
joined
Pearson
as a media and PR manager.
Courtney Clawson
joins
NBC News
as a publicist.
Nina Arazoza
has joined
Asana
to support employee communications.
