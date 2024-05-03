💼 Corporate moves

Skip to main content
2024-05-03

  • Sony Pictures promoted Tahra Grant to chief communications officer.
  • Kenvue named Mondelēz International alum Russell Dyer as chief corporate affairs officer.
  • Generate:Biomedicines named Kimberly White as chief corporate affairs officer.
  • Cityblock Health promoted Catherine Anderson to chief communications officer.
  • Business Insider named Ari Isaacman D'Angelo as chief communications officer.
  • Jessica Casano-Antonellis will lead communications for the yet to be named sports streaming venture from Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • SiriusXM promoted Maggie Mitchell to head of communications.
  • GE HealthCare appointed Rana Strellis as chief marketing and communications officer.
  • Kate Humphreys was promoted to chief communications officer at Banijay.
  • Jessica Kleiman joins Lennar as senior vice president, communications.
  • ControlUp named Becca Chambers as chief communications officer.
  • BlackRock alum Alex Craddock joins Citi as chief marketing and content officer.
  • Sphera named Lisa Agona as chief marketing officer.
  • Susan Ganeshan joins Emplifi as chief marketing officer.
  • Kroll named Karen Laureano-Rikardsen as chief marketing and communications officer.
  • Brian Finnerty is chief marketing officer at D2L.
  • Edelman alum Katie Stratakis joined Samsung as head of corporate communications.
  • IFS named former CNN anchor Bianca Nobilo as head of external affairs.
  • Edelman alum Sarah Haeger joins Siemens Healthineers as head of corporate communications, ultrasound.
  • Cory Pforzheimer joins Intel as global head of technology communications.
  • Pete Pedersen has joined Contentful as head of global communications.
  • Tinder named Daily Harvest alum CJ Frogozo as global head of social impact.
  • Kellyn Blossom joins Electra as head of communications and policy.
  • Google and POLITICO alum Bennett Richardson joins Semafor as general manager and global head of public affairs
  • Meta alum Sydney Paul joins Andreessen Horowitz as government affairs partner.
  • JPMorgan Chase and Block alum Jason Rosenberg joins Wells Fargo as head of public affairs.
  • Sarah Cain joins VantageScore as senior vice president, communications.
  • Washington Post alum Perrin Lawrence joins Axios as vice president, marketing and growth.
  • Meta alum Matt Kaplan joined Endeavor as vice president, government relations.
  • Morning Consult alum Joanna Piacenza joins Gravity Research as vice president, thought leadership.
  • Memo has promoted Katrina Dene to vice president, communications.
  • Cynthia Matar joined Tusk Venture Partners as vice president, communications.
  • Bleacher Report alum Brian Reinert joins FloSports as vice president, corporate communications.
  • Rock Health promoted Claire Egan Doyle to vice president, marketing and communications.
  • Cato Networks named Eddy Rivera head of public relations, Americas.
  • Jason Tomassini joins Axios HQ as head of services.
  • SoFi alum Ricardo Quinto joins Clear as senior director, public affairs and communications.
  • Ken Monahan is senior director, U.S. government relations at Thermo Fisher.
  • Longtime Meta alum Carrig Balderston joined Pinterest as director, external executive communications.
  • Nora Chan joins Robinhood as director of communications.
  • Coinbase added Jenna Valle-Riestra to its corporate communications team.
  • Gabriella Lourie joined Headway as director of corporate communications and PR.
  • Connor Penegar joined Hemmings as director of media relations.
  • Citrin Cooperman named Dan Ginsburg principal, corporate communications lead.
  • Jamie Line is director, external communications at Hertz.
  • Gia DeHart is director, U.S. government communications, for Maxar Intelligence.
  • Ursa Major named Cisco and AWS alum Jason Kello as director of marketing and strategic communications.
  • Evan Graner joins ServiceNow as global employee communications director.
  • Marissa Coughlin joins T-Mobile as senior communications manager for Metro by T-Mobile.
  • Samantha Miller joined Pearson as a media and PR manager.
  • Courtney Clawson joins NBC News as a publicist.
  • Nina Arazoza has joined Asana to support employee communications.
