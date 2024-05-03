BONUS: Kimberly Bernhardt joins the Lede Company

Long-time media executive Kimberly Bernhardt has joined the Lede Company to support strategic marketing and communications.

Why it matters: The Lede Company — founded in 2018 by Sarah Levinson Rothman, Christine Su, Meredith O'Sullivan and Amanda Silverman — works with celebrity clients like Rihanna and Will Smith, Emma Stone and the Obamas.

Bernhardt, who held previous communications roles at The Messenger, Bustle Digital Group and Condé Nast, will help the firm expand its client base within the media sector.

What she's saying: "As corporations, brands and executives confront a multitude of intricate challenges — from societal issues and world conflict to internal dynamics — the art of crafting strategic narratives has never been more complex," Bernhardt says.

"The playbook for issue management is constantly being redefined, and I find it incredibly rewarding to collaborate with forward-thinking clients who are actively shaping this reinvention."

