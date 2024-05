One "Survivor" contestant's rabid hunger is Applebee's good fortune.

State of play: A hangry Liz Wilcox erupted with rage during Wednesday night's episode after fellow contestant Q Burdette did not invite her to an Applebee's meal as a reward for winning a challenge.

"I'm pissed!" Liz screamed in a viral rant that "Survivor" fans are calling one of the most iconic moments in the show's 46 seasons.

Zoom in: Liz couldn't eat much on the island due to severe allergies, so she was super hungry.

She also desperately wanted to go for sentimental reasons: She regularly dines at Applebee's with her daughter.

Q refused to bring her because, he said, it wasn't good for his strategy.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: This moment was exceptional product placement for the Dine Brands-owned restaurant chain, which enjoyed several minutes of airtime where someone literally begged to eat there.