K-12 gun incidents are skyrocketing nationwide

Data: David Riedman, K-12 School Shooting Database; Note: Firearm incident defined as when a gun is fired or brandished with intent to shoot, or when a bullet hits school property; Chart: Axios Visuals There were 1,468 firearm incidents at K-12 schools in the U.S. in the decade ending in 2023, a 324% increase from the prior decade's 346 incidents. That's per the K-12 School Shooting Database, an open-source research project attempting to quantify gun incidents at grade schools.

How it works: The group defines "incidents" as instances when a gun is fired or brandished with intent to shoot, or when a bullet hits school property.

The latest: 111 incidents have occurred nationwide so far this year, as of April 29.

The big picture: Absent significant gun reform, schools are increasingly turning to other measures to protect kids, ranging from rules requiring see-through backpacks to issuing teachers "panic buttons" and hiring armed guards.

Between the lines: Nearly a quarter of K-12 teachers experienced a gun lockdown last year, Axios' Jennifer Kingson reports.