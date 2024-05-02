🎮 Culture hash: A test of a beta test

I tried Apeiron from Sky Mavis (the folks behind the first crypto gaming hit, Axie Infinity) and had no idea what was going on.

Caveat: I'm not really a gamer. The games I do play are mostly turn-based, too (that is, they aren't so fast).

How it works: So, you play a main character with a little team. You control the main character, but your team does its own thing.

You also have a deck of cards you can deploy to help in fights. I deployed them, but only about 5% understood what I was doing.

You also have to pick some skills to play. No clue at all what those were doing.

🦸‍♂️ My main character was an air elemental, because I'm an air sign (♊️).

In the weeds: It was really, really hard to tell what was going on while gameplay happened. I was throwing things into the field and was typically unsure which effects I was seeing were even mine.

Of note: The game is in beta, and it is probably more comprehensible to a seasoned gamer.

💭 My thought bubble: I thought I'd enjoy figuring it out, but I didn't feel like I was learning anything, in practice.

But, Decrypt liked it (that's why I tried it).

The intrigue: The flame-out of Axie Infinity was epic, but the company behind it is not giving up on play-to-earn gaming.