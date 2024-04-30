FTC seeks more information on $2.3B Walmart-Vizio deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Federal Trade Commission is requesting more information from Walmart and Vizio on their combination, Vizio said Tuesday. Why it matters: The move could indicate the agency is preparing to block the $2.3 billion deal.

Catch up quick: Walmart announced the deal in February as a bid to boost its retail media network.

In late March, Walmart said it notified the FTC and the Department of Justice it would withdraw and refile a review application to give the regulators more time.

Zoom in: Vizio said in Tuesday's announcement that both companies would promptly respond to the FTC's request.

Zoom out: The FTC has been challenging mergers right and left, including more obvious targets like Kroger-Albertsons, alongside Tapestry and Capri (a development that surprised antitrust experts).

What we're hearing: The second request doesn't automatically guarantee regulators will block the deal, but it likely means there are competitive concerns from a vertical coverage standpoint, a source familiar with the situation tells Axios' Sara Fischer.

💭 Our colleague Kerry Flynn's thought bubble: The pending deal has also spooked some advertisers. Vizio not only has a massive connected TV advertising business — it's also a crucial data source for TV viewership.

In a Monday presentation for advertisers, Vizio did not go into detail on the deal but stressed its commitment to customers and announced several new ad formats.

The bottom line: The latest development is no surprise, given FTC chair Lina Khan's track record of stringency and Walmart's strong position in retail media.

Walmart and Vizio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC declined to comment.

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional details regarding the FTC's second request.