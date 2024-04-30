Driving the news: The National Labor Relations Board has certified the results of the vote, the UAW and Volkswagen confirmed Tuesday.
The final vote tally was 2,628 to 985, with 83.5% of eligible voters casting ballots from April 17-19. Only a majority of voters was necessary.
Zoom in: Volkswagen had five business days to challenge the results after the vote but chose not to.
"Volkswagen and union workers around the world have a long history of successfully building vehicles together, and we are jointly committed to a strong and successful future at Volkswagen Chattanooga with the UAW," the company and the UAW said Tuesday in a joint statement.
What's next: The two sides will launch collective bargaining talks to reach their first contract.