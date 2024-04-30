Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People celebrate at a United Auto Workers vote watch party on April 19 near Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Volkswagen has accepted workers' vote to unionize at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Why it matters: The factory's employees overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers, making them the first non-Detroit Three automotive assembly plant in the South to be unionized.

Driving the news: The National Labor Relations Board has certified the results of the vote, the UAW and Volkswagen confirmed Tuesday.

The final vote tally was 2,628 to 985, with 83.5% of eligible voters casting ballots from April 17-19. Only a majority of voters was necessary.

Zoom in: Volkswagen had five business days to challenge the results after the vote but chose not to.

"Volkswagen and union workers around the world have a long history of successfully building vehicles together, and we are jointly committed to a strong and successful future at Volkswagen Chattanooga with the UAW," the company and the UAW said Tuesday in a joint statement.

What's next: The two sides will launch collective bargaining talks to reach their first contract.