Spotlight: Isabel González Whitaker

Editor's note: This is part of a monthly series spotlighting Latinos who are making a mark in their communities.

Isabel González Whitaker is the associate vice president for Moms Clean Air Force and the director of EcoMadres, two organizations dedicated to fighting climate change.

Why do you do what you do? My mother, Sara J. González, actively uplifted the Latino community and gave a voice to historically marginalized communities across the southeast. She inspired me to live my life in a way that honors her sacrifice as an immigrant who came to this country with nothing.

What's your recipe for achieving your goals? Give yourself the grace to avoid reaching your goals in a straight line. Be kind to yourself when you stumble or fall off the path. Accept that your goals might change, and know that could be great.

What are you reading or watching? My son and I are watching "The Secret of the Octopus" — a beautiful nature documentary that is as complicated and dramatic as any piece of classic literature.

What is something you do just for yourself? Finding time to work out, because health has become critically important to me, a privilege I don't take for granted.

What is something you can't live without? My family is my everything. I especially cheer my son on at his sports games.

What is the best advice you ever got? Pa' lante pa' lante: a Spanish saying for taking one step forward at a time. This has helped me through tremendous losses and dark times.