Money game

All those years playing Pac-Man might finally pay off.

State of play: Dave & Buster's will soon allow customers to bet with each other on their performance at the chain's arcade games.

Gaming tech company Lucra announced today that it will integrate the capability into the Dave & Buster's app, "allowing loyalty members to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks."

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Maybe I can get rich playing Whac-a-Mole.