Money game

Arcade goers compete in a basketball shooting game

A Dave & Buster's in Los Angeles on June 23, 2022. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Six Degrees or Influence

All those years playing Pac-Man might finally pay off.

State of play: Dave & Buster's will soon allow customers to bet with each other on their performance at the chain's arcade games.

  • Gaming tech company Lucra announced today that it will integrate the capability into the Dave & Buster's app, "allowing loyalty members to digitally compete with each other, earn rewards, and unlock exclusive perks."

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Maybe I can get rich playing Whac-a-Mole.

