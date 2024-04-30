Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
A trio of Silicon Valley venture capitalists focused on enterprise tech are forming a new early-stage investment firm, Axios has learned.
The big picture: In a time of slowed fundraising and firms reconfiguring their teams, it's no surprise to see some established investors choose to start a fresh endeavor.
Between the lines: Ethan Kurzweil (Bessemer Venture Partners), Kristina Shen (Andreessen Horowitz), and Mark Goldberg (Index Ventures) aren't strangers to each other.
Flashback: Shen announced her departure from a16z to start her own venture firm, months after The Information reported the same about Goldberg.