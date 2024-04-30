Share on email (opens in new window)

A trio of Silicon Valley venture capitalists focused on enterprise tech are forming a new early-stage investment firm, Axios has learned. The big picture: In a time of slowed fundraising and firms reconfiguring their teams, it's no surprise to see some established investors choose to start a fresh endeavor.

Between the lines: Ethan Kurzweil (Bessemer Venture Partners), Kristina Shen (Andreessen Horowitz), and Mark Goldberg (Index Ventures) aren't strangers to each other.

Kurzweil and Shen previously worked together at Bessemer for several years.

Shen and Goldberg know each other from being on the board of compensation management startup Pave together, while Kurweil and Goldberg served on the board of customer support chat company Intercom.

Flashback: Shen announced her departure from a16z to start her own venture firm, months after The Information reported the same about Goldberg.