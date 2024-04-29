Supreme Court declines Musk's "Twitter sitter" appeal over Tesla posts

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Elon Musk's appeal over the terms of a settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his social media posts about Tesla. Why it matters: Musk had argued that the agreement's provision that a company lawyer review his public communications about the car company violated his free speech rights.

The big picture: Last year, an appeals court's rejected Musk's bid for the so-called "Twitter sitter" provision to be modified because it violated his First Amendment rights and was "unenforceable."

In December, Musk asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The Supreme Court's decision not to take the case means that the appeals court's ruling stands and the provision will remain in place.

Catch up quick: Musk landed in hot water with the SEC in 2018 after he tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private — a statement the SEC claimed was misleading.

Musk reached a settlement agreement with the SEC in 2018, which mandated that he get a Tesla attorney to pre-approve communications about the company, step down as chairman of the company and pay a $20 million penalty.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X.

Tesla and the SEC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Monday.

Go deeper: Elon Musk to pay $20 million, step down as Tesla chair in SEC settlement