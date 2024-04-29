Supreme Court declines Musk's "Twitter sitter" appeal over Tesla posts

Elon Musk attends an event in Los Angeles on April 13. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Elon Musk's appeal over the terms of a settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his social media posts about Tesla.
Why it matters: Musk had argued that the agreement's provision that a company lawyer review his public communications about the car company violated his free speech rights.
The big picture: Last year, an appeals court's rejected Musk's bid for the so-called "Twitter sitter" provision to be modified because it violated his First Amendment rights and was "unenforceable."
Catch up quick: Musk landed in hot water with the SEC in 2018 after he tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private — a statement the SEC claimed was misleading.
Go deeper: Elon Musk to pay $20 million, step down as Tesla chair in SEC settlement