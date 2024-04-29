Skip to main content
35 mins ago - Technology

Supreme Court declines Musk's "Twitter sitter" appeal over Tesla posts

headshot
Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends an event in Los Angeles on April 13. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Elon Musk's appeal over the terms of a settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his social media posts about Tesla.

Why it matters: Musk had argued that the agreement's provision that a company lawyer review his public communications about the car company violated his free speech rights.

The big picture: Last year, an appeals court's rejected Musk's bid for the so-called "Twitter sitter" provision to be modified because it violated his First Amendment rights and was "unenforceable."

  • In December, Musk asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.
  • The Supreme Court's decision not to take the case means that the appeals court's ruling stands and the provision will remain in place.

Catch up quick: Musk landed in hot water with the SEC in 2018 after he tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private — a statement the SEC claimed was misleading.

  • Musk reached a settlement agreement with the SEC in 2018, which mandated that he get a Tesla attorney to pre-approve communications about the company, step down as chairman of the company and pay a $20 million penalty.
  • Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X.
  • Tesla and the SEC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Monday.

Go deeper: Elon Musk to pay $20 million, step down as Tesla chair in SEC settlement

Go deeper