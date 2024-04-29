Culture hash: 🎤 Eminem x Crypto.com

Marshall Mathers, or the rapper, Eminem, is the new face of Crypto.com.

That's Slim Shady... to those who know.

What's happening: His new ad for the crypto platform aired Saturday during the NBA playoff game at the branded arena in Los Angeles.

Eminem posted on social media, "You know what it's always been" and "FFTB."

Between the lines: FFTB or "Fortune Favors the Brave," is the Crypto.com slogan.

Matt Damon said it in 2021 for charity.

Flashback: Eminem isn't new to crypto.

He collaborated with Snoop in 2022 to put out a Bored Ape music video.

💭 Our thought bubble: Eminem, unlike other celebs that were once caught in the SEC's net, flagged the ad as an ad in his social media post.