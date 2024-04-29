Culture hash: 🎤 Eminem x Crypto.com

Marshall Mathers, or the rapper, Eminem, is the new face of Crypto.com.
- That's Slim Shady... to those who know.
What's happening: His new ad for the crypto platform aired Saturday during the NBA playoff game at the branded arena in Los Angeles.
- Eminem posted on social media, "You know what it's always been" and "FFTB."
Between the lines: FFTB or "Fortune Favors the Brave," is the Crypto.com slogan.
- Matt Damon said it in 2021 for charity.
Flashback: Eminem isn't new to crypto.
- He collaborated with Snoop in 2022 to put out a Bored Ape music video.
💭 Our thought bubble: Eminem, unlike other celebs that were once caught in the SEC's net, flagged the ad as an ad in his social media post.
- Some degens are clearly fans.
- 🟣 P.S. The Lakers beat the Nuggets.