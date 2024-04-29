Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy

Culture hash: 🎤 Eminem x Crypto.com

All different characters that Eminem has played over the years, standing together as a group

Screenshot: @ThomasD48342358 (social medial)

Marshall Mathers, or the rapper, Eminem, is the new face of Crypto.com.

  • That's Slim Shady... to those who know.

What's happening: His new ad for the crypto platform aired Saturday during the NBA playoff game at the branded arena in Los Angeles.

  • Eminem posted on social media, "You know what it's always been" and "FFTB."

Between the lines: FFTB or "Fortune Favors the Brave," is the Crypto.com slogan.

  • Matt Damon said it in 2021 for charity.

Flashback: Eminem isn't new to crypto.

  • He collaborated with Snoop in 2022 to put out a Bored Ape music video.

💭 Our thought bubble: Eminem, unlike other celebs that were once caught in the SEC's net, flagged the ad as an ad in his social media post.

  • Some degens are clearly fans.
  • 🟣 P.S. The Lakers beat the Nuggets.
