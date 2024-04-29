Charted: 🍊 MSTR vs. BTC

Data: Yahoo Finance, CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

MicroStrategy's shares are trading at a smaller premium to its bitcoin holdings than before, according to TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza.

Context: MSTR, in Wall Street speak, is a leveraged play on bitcoin.

MicroStrategy's bitcoin buying started in August 2020, when the company took out debt, convertible or otherwise, to fund its purchases.

Of note: At peaks, the market put a 140% premium on MSTR's bitcoin holdings, but that's down to around 90%, Vitanza said last week.

Behind the scenes: He's headed to Las Vegas this week for MicroStrategy's World 2024 conference; he's looking for more details about the company's plans to be a "bitcoin development company."

He also wants to know if MicroStrategy plans to buy more bitcoin, and how.

Vitanza wants to know if there will be another at-the-market offering filing, which would signal more BTC buying.

💭 Our thought bubble: 🤞Let's hope whatever happens in Vegas is communicated to the rest of us.