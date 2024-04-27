NEW: 776 Invitational, an all-female track event

Alexis Ohanian's venture capital firm 776 will host a women's only track event in September called the 776 Invitational, he announced at the TN50: The Business of Women's Sports Summit on Tuesday.
Why it matters: The event is intended to bring more attention to track outside of the Olympics, Axios' Kerry Flynn writes.
Zoom in: "776 is committing to the biggest purse ever for an all-female track event. We're going to make sure that these female athletes are getting their due," Ohanian said at the event, produced by Axios and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment.
- Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, who was onstage with Ohanian, will be the first partner.
- "If I were to invest in track and field right now, it would be [in] accessibility and visibility to the sport," Thomas said.
- Thomas said track athletes are not "really incentivized as athletes to compete at every track meet" because the majority of her peers' income comes from brand partners.
