NEW: 776 Invitational, an all-female track event

Alexis Ohanian's venture capital firm 776 will host a women's only track event in September called the 776 Invitational, he announced at the TN50: The Business of Women's Sports Summit on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The event is intended to bring more attention to track outside of the Olympics, Axios' Kerry Flynn writes.

Zoom in: "776 is committing to the biggest purse ever for an all-female track event. We're going to make sure that these female athletes are getting their due," Ohanian said at the event, produced by Axios and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment.

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas, who was onstage with Ohanian, will be the first partner.

"If I were to invest in track and field right now, it would be [in] accessibility and visibility to the sport," Thomas said.

Thomas said track athletes are not "really incentivized as athletes to compete at every track meet" because the majority of her peers' income comes from brand partners.

