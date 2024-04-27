More U.S. parents are using in vitro fertilization to grow their families, according to newly released data. The big picture: IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies have grown in popularity, as hopeful parents gain more access to infertility treatments and choose to have kids later in life.

By the numbers: In 2022, 2.5% of all U.S. births were a result of IVF, according to Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) numbers released this month.

The number of babies born from IVF increased from 89,208 in 2021 to 91,771 in 2022.

Egg-freezing cycles, an assisted reproductive technology for future IVF, also increased: from 24,560 in 2021 to 29,803, SART says.

Between the lines: The birthrate of multiples via IVF has been steadily declining, as more patients choose single embryo transfers.

Almost 96% of babies born from IVF-assisted pregnancies were singletons, compared to only 80% in 2015, says SART.

Go deeper: It's Infertility Awareness Week, a time when the American Society for Reproductive Medicine shares the reminder that roughly 1 in 6 people are affected by infertility.