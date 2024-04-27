More U.S. parents are using in vitro fertilization to grow their families, according to newly released data.
The big picture: IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies have grown in popularity, as hopeful parents gain more access to infertility treatments and choose to have kids later in life.
By the numbers: In 2022, 2.5% of all U.S. births were a result of IVF, according to Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) numbers released this month.
- The number of babies born from IVF increased from 89,208 in 2021 to 91,771 in 2022.
Egg-freezing cycles, an assisted reproductive technology for future IVF, also increased: from 24,560 in 2021 to 29,803, SART says.
Between the lines: The birthrate of multiples via IVF has been steadily declining, as more patients choose single embryo transfers.
- Almost 96% of babies born from IVF-assisted pregnancies were singletons, compared to only 80% in 2015, says SART.
Go deeper: It's Infertility Awareness Week, a time when the American Society for Reproductive Medicine shares the reminder that roughly 1 in 6 people are affected by infertility.