🇹🇷 Turkey stablecoin spending reaches 4% of GDP

A Turkish national flag hangs above the Arasta Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: David Lombeida/Getty
Turkish people are leaning hard on stablecoins as the Turkish lira continues its decade-plus fall.
Why it matters: It's a sign that some parts of the world really are embracing cryptocurrency as an economic refuge when inflation becomes too severe.
Between the lines: According to the spring report from Chainalysis, spending with stablecoins in the Mediterranean nation has hit 4% of GDP.
Other developing nations are also seeing significant stablecoin use.
That said, Turkey is the second largest (after the U.S.) for fiat purchases of stablecoins.
