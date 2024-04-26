Thoma Bravo to buy cybersecurity firm Darktrace for $5.3 billion

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy Darktrace, a British cybersecurity firm, for around $5.3 billion. Why it matters: The shorts just got squeezed very, very hard.

Darktrace has long been a popular target of the naysayers, largely because it was co-founded and initially funded by Mike Lynch, the former Autonomy CEO and HP exec who's on trial in the U.S. for fraud.

Lynch no longer served on Darktrace's board, but he does remain one of its largest shareholders. But several top Darktrace execs previously worked for Autonomy, including CEO Poppy Gustafsson.

Details: The 620 pence per share offer represents around a 20% premium to where Darktrace shares closed on Thursday.

Thoma Bravo previously held takeover talks with Darktrace in 2022, but then walked away.

Go deeper, via CNBC: "[Darktrace's] move private will be seen as a major blow to the London Stock Exchange, where it listed in 2021. The company was seen as a welcome dynamic addition to a market often characterized as less appealing to technology firms than those in the U.S. or Asia."