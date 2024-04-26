🤳 Stripe brings back crypto payments

Crypto payments are coming back to Stripe soon.

Why it matters: The European payments giant has had positive things to say over the years about cryptocurrency as a way to pay for things, but it nixed its experiments with using it after the market fell apart in 2018.

The latest: They have only incorporated Circle's usd coin (USDC) so far, but on several different blockchains.

It sounds like other cryptocurrencies may be coming.

But wait... there's more: Stripe co-founder John Collison seems genuinely delighted by how far the cryptocurrency user experience has come.

He buys something for 99 USDC on Solana live on stage, using the Phantom wallet, and it's done lickety-split.

The bottom line: This is a man who knows a little something about the UX of payments.