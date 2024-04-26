Flint's 10-year water crisis' origins chronicled in new book

"We the Poisoned," a new book timed to the 10th anniversary of the Flint water crisis, reveals "the real story behind how the government poisoned a major American city — and how they are actively getting away with it."
The big picture: Investigative journalist Jordan Chariton includes stunning details of a last-minute attempt by the city's water plant manager to avert what turned into a lead poisoning disaster.
The Michigan city switched the source of its water supply to save money on April 25, 2014 — unleashing one of America's largest public health crises.
What they're saying: "In a state that could decide who wins the White House — and a majority Black city Democrats depend on for turnout — Flint is one to watch in November," the book announcement says.
Javelin's Matt Latimer, who represents Chariton, said: "This book is a passion project for me. I grew up in Flint and watched my family live with the effects of this catastrophe."