Biden says he would debate Trump after hesitance

Former President Trump (left) and President Biden (right) debate in 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
President Biden said he's planning to debate former President Trump this election cycle during a radio interview Friday with Howard Stern, multiple outlets reported.
Why it matters: TV networks and other news organizations have pushed to get the candidates to publicly commit to general election debates.
Driving the news: "I don't know when, but I am happy to debate him," Biden said Friday.
Between the lines: Trump didn't participate in the Republican presidential primary debates, but the spotlight was still frequently on him.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Go deeper: TV networks push Biden, Trump to commit to fall debates