Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he would debate Trump after hesitance

headshot
Trump and Biden stand on debate stage. Biden is to the right and Trump is to the left. A logo with a bald eagle is above them as well as stars.

Former President Trump (left) and President Biden (right) debate in 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden said he's planning to debate former President Trump this election cycle during a radio interview Friday with Howard Stern, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: TV networks and other news organizations have pushed to get the candidates to publicly commit to general election debates.

  • "Ok let's set it up!" Trump's campaign adviser Chris LaCivita immediately responded.

Driving the news: "I don't know when, but I am happy to debate him," Biden said Friday.

  • In March, he said his participation in a debate with Trump "depends on his behavior."

Between the lines: Trump didn't participate in the Republican presidential primary debates, but the spotlight was still frequently on him.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

