Biden says he would debate Trump after hesitance

Former President Trump (left) and President Biden (right) debate in 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden said he's planning to debate former President Trump this election cycle during a radio interview Friday with Howard Stern, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: TV networks and other news organizations have pushed to get the candidates to publicly commit to general election debates.

"Ok let's set it up!" Trump's campaign adviser Chris LaCivita immediately responded.

Driving the news: "I don't know when, but I am happy to debate him," Biden said Friday.

In March, he said his participation in a debate with Trump "depends on his behavior."

Between the lines: Trump didn't participate in the Republican presidential primary debates, but the spotlight was still frequently on him.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

