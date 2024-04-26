Annuities are back (kind of)

When you retire, you can take your retirement funds, convert them into an annuity, and rest assured that you have a guaranteed income for life. At least in theory. In practice, almost no one ever does this. Why it matters: One of the biggest problems with the defined-contribution retirement plans most Americans have is that they don't provide an income upon retirement, just a lump sum. At that point, retirees are largely on their own.

Annuities are the way the market converts a lump sum to an income, but they're generally seen as being opaque and unpopular.

Between the lines: How to save money for retirement is broadly understood. You put aside a little bit of cash each month or each paycheck, invest it in the market, and then eventually, over the decades, it grows into a large sum.

How to spend money in retirement — and have confidence you're not going to run out — is a much tougher question.

Driving the news: BlackRock officially launched its LifePath Paycheck product on Wednesday.

How it works: A handful of corporate partners, including Adventist HealthCare Retirement Plans and the Tennessee Valley Authority Retirement System, will default new employees into LifePath Paycheck funds, which are replacing traditional target-date funds that move increasingly into bonds as your retirement year approaches.

The new funds behave identically to existing target-date funds until the employee is 55. At that point, the fixed-income component starts to get switched over to something called "lifetime income," which includes things like forward contracts rather than just plain vanilla bonds.

The returns on the lifetime income component will be very similar to returns on a normal bond portfolio — but because of the way it's constructed, the new component will be particularly easy to convert to an annuity.

Once the owner of the fund turns 59½, they have the option — at any point for the rest of their life — to convert the lifetime income funds into an annuity provided by an insurer.

The catch: The annuities won't be indexed to inflation, which means that the guaranteed income will shrink in real terms over time.

Retirees are also taking on the counterparty risk of the insurers, and need to trust that they won't go bust.

Meanwhile, the insurers are acutely aware of the so-called adverse selection effect: The kind of people who opt for an annuity tend to be precisely the kind of people who have reason to believe they're going to live longer than a dry actuarial table might suggest.

The amount annuities pay out is therefore conservatively calculated — which is to say, the insurers try to err on the side of paying out less rather than more.

Because retirees are advised to annuitize only about 30% of their funds, the monthly income can often end up being so small that most people don't think the deal is worth taking.

The big picture: There are more than $3.5 trillion in target-date funds, which are a simple, low-fee way to save for retirement and automatically reduce risk over time.

By contrast, there is no such thing as a simple, low-fee annuity, at least by index-fund standards.

While index funds generally charge less than 0.1% in fees, the fees on annuities are generally between 0.5% and 1%, per Morningstar annuity expert Jason Kephart.

The bottom line: Annuities will never be as simple as index funds — but BlackRock's new product does at least move them in that direction.