Home of Muscogee (Creek) Freedmen in Oklahoma Territory, ca. 1900. Photo: Corbis Historical via Getty Images

Thirteen U.S. House members are jumping in a fight to help Black descendants of enslaved people once owned by members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation get full tribal membership. The big picture: Muscogee (Creek) Nation Freedmen are the latest group to seek full tribal membership amid a racial reckoning among Indigenous tribes that sometimes clashes with tribal sovereignty.

Zoom in: U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) led an effort earlier this month seeking permission to file an amicus brief in tribal court supporting Muscogee (Creek) Nation Freedmen.

The thirteen House representatives believe the tribe is wrongly using a 1941 letter from the solicitor of the Interior Department that concluded Creek Freedmen can be excluded from tribal membership, the filing says.

According to the filing, excluding them from membership would violate an 1866 treaty signed by the tribe with the U.S. government, which gives tribal citizenship to Creek Freedmen.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation court denied the amicus brief but a lawyer representing Creek Freedmen said it showed members of Congress are watching the case.

Catch up quick: A Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court in September ruled in favor of citizenship for two Freedmen descendants, paving the way for other descendants to seek citizenship.

Rhonda Grayson and Jeffery Kennedy had sued the tribe's citizenship board for denying their applications.

Following the ruling, the tribe's Supreme Court issued a stay of enforcement of the District Court after an appeal from the tribe.

Background: Freedmen descendants say the tribe's Treaty of 1866 provides proof that descendants listed on the Creek Freedmen Roll are eligible for tribal citizenship.

It's part of a decades-long fight among the Freedmen descendants.

The other side: In a statement, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said the federally approved Muscogee (Creek) Constitution makes no provision to extend citizenship to anyone who is not Muscogee (Creek) by blood.

"The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has a diverse citizenry with a wide array of heritages, including African American, Spanish, Scottish and many more. But whatever else they may be, they qualify for citizenship because they are Muscogee (Creek) by blood."

Wisner said the matter before the Muscogee (Creek) Supreme Court is a straightforward administrative case and a lower court was wrong to extend membership to Creek Freedmen.

Between the lines: The Muscogee (Creek) Freedmen case highlights ongoing conflicts between centuries-old treaties — which the U.S. has violated repeatedly — and tribes' rights to determine who can be members.

What's next: Oral arguments in the tribe's Supreme Court are scheduled in July.