The Gateway Pundit declaring bankruptcy amid voter misinformation lawsuit

Far-right website The Gateway Pundit is declaring bankruptcy, founder Jim Hoft announced Wednesday. The big picture: The site is facing a lawsuit from two election workers over accusations it committed ballot fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

What they're saying: Hoft said in a message that the website's parent company made the decision "as a result of the progressive liberal lawfare attacks against our media outlet," though he did not name specific lawsuits.

He added, "This is not an admission of fault or culpability. This is a common tool for reorganization and to consolidate litigation when attacks are coming from all sides."

But Hoft indicated the site will continue its work and "will not be deterred from our mission of remaining fearless."

Catch up quick: Two Georgia election workers filed a lawsuit in 2021 accusing The Gateway Pundit "of committing ballot fraud to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia."

The site published articles claiming that the two election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, "were involved in a conspiracy to commit election fraud."

The website allegedly identified them by name and published their pictures online, claiming they interfered with the election results in favor of President Biden.

Worth noting: The two elections workers recently won a separate $148 million defamation case against Rudy Giuliani related to his alleged efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Go deeper: 2 election workers sue far-right website for spreading voting misinformation