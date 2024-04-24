Charted: Boeing's drag

Data: Boeing; Chart: Axios Visuals

Boeing burned through almost $4 billion in cash in the first quarter and revenue fell 8% from a year ago, due mainly to struggles in its commercial aircraft business and efforts to implement fixes.

Between the lines: The company delivered 83 commercial planes during the quarter, 36% less than a year ago, and reported a $1.14 billion loss from operations from the segment.

In its troubled 737 program — the company's bestselling plane — it slowed production to incorporate fixes around quality management and to implement its plan based on feedback from an FAA audit.

Zoom out: Boeing's $355 million net loss for the period actually came in better than expected behind improved results in its other two business segments.

What we're watching: CFO Brian West said on the company's earnings call today that Boeing "remains confident in our ability to achieve $10 billion of free cash flow," longer term.